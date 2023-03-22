H.S. hoops coaching changes: Turner takes Eastside girls job, Buchholz boys coach steps down

Alum to coach Eastside girls basketball team
Alum to coach Eastside girls basketball team(Nathan Williams)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Two high school basketball programs in Gainesville will be going through a coaching transition.

At Eastside, the Rams announce the hire of Lonna Turner as girls head coach. Turner is an Eastside alum, and also played at Santa Fe College and Augusta University, where she helped the team reach the Division II Sweet 16 in 2016. Turner was previously an assistant with the Rams for back-to-back district titles in 2018 and 2019. She replaces Mark Hickman, who stepped down following a 7-14 season, having led the program from 2020 to 2023.

Elsewhere, Buchholz boys head coach Blake Golden has stepped down after two seasons on the job. Golden led the Bobcats to a 13-14 record in each of his years at Buchholz.

