Marion County commissioners vote to move forward with housing development project

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A housing development is moving forward after Marion County commissioners approved the master plan Tuesday afternoon.

In December 2021, commissioners approved the Pointe Grand Ocala South housing development project.

It would be built on southwest 60th avenue and would allow around six hundred homes to be built.

Some residents protested the plan on Monday, saying that land is the only place where some animals like the bald eagles can call home due to development.

