Marion County deputies asking for information on missing 75-year-old woman

Darlene Peck, 75, was last seen heading to Ocala
Darlene Peck, 75, was last seen heading to Ocala(MCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are searching for a woman who disappeared Tuesday afternoon.

Darlene Peck, 75, left her home in Umatilla at around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday to go to Ocala. She didn’t return home that night.

Deputies say she was driving a gray 2013 Nissan Rogue with the tag 9556BT. The vehicle was spotted in Coral Gables on Wednesday, around 7:00 a.m.

Deputies say Darlene has dementia, and there is concern for her safety. Marion County Sheriffs are asking anyone with information to call 911.

