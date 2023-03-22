Marion County man arrested on 20 counts of child pornography charges, says he met victims on Omegle

Clifford Haglund, 80, is in jail on 20 counts of child pornography-related charges
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Ocala man Tuesday evening on 20 counts of child pornography-related charges.

Deputies responded to a report claiming that Clifford Haglund, 80, was using the internet to talk to minors. Deputies say these conversations were of a sexual nature.

After making contact with Haglund, deputies say they were able to confirm that he was talking to minors. Deputies also discovered he had child pornography on his iPad.

TRENDING: Residents discuss GPD’s K9 unit at their second community meeting

Haglund told deputies he met young boys on Omegle, a website used to connect strangers through video chat, observing them performing sexual acts and receiving their contact information.

Haglund was arrested on 2 charges of distributing child pornography and 18 counts of possession of child pornography.

