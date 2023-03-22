Morriston man arrested for inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl

MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Morriston was arrested after detectives say he inappropriately touched a 12-year-old and tried to pay her to have sex with him.

Levy County sheriff’s detectives arrested Joseph Davis, 44, after a month long investigation.

They say Davis not only inappropriately touched the 12-year-old but also attempted to pay the child $3,000 to have sex with him.

Davis has been booked in the Marion County Jail and will be transferred to the Levy County Jail.

He will be held on a $200,000 bond.

