Morriston man arrested for inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Morriston was arrested after detectives say he inappropriately touched a 12-year-old and tried to pay her to have sex with him.

Levy County sheriff’s detectives arrested Joseph Davis, 44, after a month long investigation.

They say Davis not only inappropriately touched the 12-year-old but also attempted to pay the child $3,000 to have sex with him.

Davis has been booked in the Marion County Jail and will be transferred to the Levy County Jail.

He will be held on a $200,000 bond.

