New $11 million HCA hospital begins construction in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida Ocala Hospital began construction of a new emergency room Wednesday.

The $11 million building, the HCA Florida Foxwood Emergency, is set to open in winter 2023.

“HCA Florida Ocala Hospital is committed to serving the needs of our community and providing high-quality healthcare,” said Alan Keesee, head of the project.

TRENDING: Take Stock in Children program in need of mentors

The 11,000 square-foot building will be in Ocala, at 4361 NW Blichton Road, nearby Highway 27. Around 45 healthcare professionals will be employed at the hospital.

A rendering of the building, which is set to open in winter 2023 (HCA Florida)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.