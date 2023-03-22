New $11 million HCA hospital begins construction in Ocala

HCA Florida Foxwood Emergency is beginning construction
HCA Florida Foxwood Emergency is beginning construction
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida Ocala Hospital began construction of a new emergency room Wednesday.

The $11 million building, the HCA Florida Foxwood Emergency, is set to open in winter 2023.

“HCA Florida Ocala Hospital is committed to serving the needs of our community and providing high-quality healthcare,” said Alan Keesee, head of the project.

The 11,000 square-foot building will be in Ocala, at 4361 NW Blichton Road, nearby Highway 27. Around 45 healthcare professionals will be employed at the hospital.

A rendering of the building, which is set to open in winter 2023
A rendering of the building, which is set to open in winter 2023(HCA Florida)

