New mosquito species invades Florida, UF researchers say

Mosquito (FILE)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VERO BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - If you needed one more reason to put on bug spray this summer, University of Florida researchers have confirmed a nonnative species of mosquito has moved to Florida.

On Wednesday UF/IFAS announced the publication of a study identifying a mosquito found in Florida as a species new to the state. The insects were collected by researchers in 2018 at rural sites in southern Miami-Dade County.

The team used DNA analysis to confirm the mosquitos they collected were of Culex lactator. The insect is native to Central America and northern South America and is a member of the Culex group of mosquitoes. The group includes species known to carry West Nile and St. Louis encephalitis viruses.

It is unknown whether Culex lactator will contribute to the spread of those viruses and other mosquito-borne illnesses.

“It’s too early to know whether Culex lactator will exacerbate these challenges, but the implications are often difficult to predict because not all mosquito species are equally capable of transmitting a particular virus or other pathogen,” said Lawrence Reeves, lead author of the study and an assistant professor and mosquito biologist at the UF/IFAS research center in Vero Beach.

Since the specimens were first collected in 2018, thriving populations have been recorded in Miami-Dade, Collier, and Lee counties.

“Culex lactator is physically similar to mosquito species already known from Florida. It looks like other more common mosquito species,” said Reeves. “Because of that similarity, the presence of Culex lactator in an area can be easy to miss.”

The researchers say it is important to monitor the spread within the state into areas that are environmentally suitable.

“Climate change may improve the chances of tropical mosquito species becoming established once they make it to Florida if the state becomes warmer,” adds Reeves. “Increasing storm frequency and intensity could also blow in more mosquitoes and other species from the Caribbean, Central America and elsewhere.”

