Paige’s Kitchen: Mom’s Hungarian Tuna Fish Salad

This same recipe can be used to make egg salad, just leave out the tuna!
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This recipe makes a great tuna fish salad spread perfect for sandwiches, or scooped in a ball atop your favorite greens for a salad. Double the ingredients for a larger batch. This same recipe can be used to make egg salad, just leave out the tuna! Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • Approx. 7 ounces of packaged or canned tuna fish in water
  • 5 hard boiled eggs
  • 2 heaping tablespoons of mayonnaise (to desired creaminess)
  • Approx. 1 teaspoon of Lawry’s Seasoned Salt (to taste)
  • Approx. 1 teaspoon of red paprika
  • (Optional – ½ cup chopped celery, onions, or green peppers, for some crunch)

Instructions

1. Using a box grater, grate all the eggs into a bowl large enough to hold the remaining ingredients.

2. Drain any excess water from the tuna, then add the tuna to the eggs.

3. Coat the tuna fish with seasoned salt. (Add to taste after mixing)

4. (Optional to add crunchy ingredients now)

5. Add the mayonnaise and begin folding it into the tuna and egg mixture. Stir quickly in small circles to incorporate all the egg yolk pieces into the mayonnaise, much like a deviled egg recipe. Make sure there are no large pieces of tuna fish left or any tuna or eggs pieces uncoated. Add mayonnaise to desired creaminess, but make sure the mixture is firm and not runny. Once you are done mixing, smooth and even the surface of the mixture.

6. Sprinkle the paprika over the top of the mixture in an even coating. 

7. Place in the refrigerator to chill (Overnight is best, but at least for a few hours) This recipe is very forgiving, if you put in too much, or not enough, seasoning, mayonnaise, or tuna you can always compensate by adding more eggs, mayonnaise or season to taste.

