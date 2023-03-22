Parts of State Road 21 closed after semi-truck overturns in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue units are on the scene of a traffic crash involving an overturned semi-truck at the intersection of State Road 21 and Southeast 2nd Avenue.

Bradford County officials are still investigating the crash, but say the semi-truck was only carrying one passenger.

Officials say all lanes of State Road 21 in the area are closed at the moment.

This developing story will be updated as more information is available.

