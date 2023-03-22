Police: Shooting at Denver high school; 2 adults injured

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.(KMGH via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (Gray News) – Police said two people had been injured in a shooting at a Colorado high school Wednesday.

The Denver Police Department said on Twitter that it responded to East High School. Two adult victims were found and transported to nearby hospitals, they said.

“It is believed the suspect is no longer on scene, and investigators are working to develop additional info,” a spokesperson said on Twitter.

An official said the two victims were faculty members, The Denver Post reported. They did not provide information on their conditions.

Denver Public Schools tweeted that the school was placed on lockdown. They plan to do a controlled release of students once police give clearance, they said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark

Latest News

FILE - Workers, who were hired by residents, remove sargassum seaweed from the Bay of Soliman,...
A 5,000-mile seaweed belt is headed toward Florida
A vehicle drives past fallen trees along Big Basin Way during the latest atmospheric storm...
Powerful Pacific storm clobbers California
The victim who was riding a motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was transported to Ocala...
FHP searches for driver in moped vs. car crash on U.S. 441
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
AP sources: Trump probe grand jury not meeting for the day