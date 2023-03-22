Residents discuss GPD’s K9 unit at their second community meeting

Many who showed up called for the unit to be abolished.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Community members let their voices be heard at Williams Elementary School about Gainesville police’s K9 unit.

“The K9 unit is way too violent it’s way too racist and the history behind that racism goes back centuries,” said one resident.

About two weeks ago, Alachua County Sheriff’s K9 unit has been working with GDP’s team after city manager Cynthia Curry pulled the plug.

Andre Abrams Sr. said wants the unit gone.

“They don’t need the dog at least not a German Shepherd or anything like that. anything in that nature that is a vicious dog it’s pretty much the same as a Pitbull and the only reasons that they would have those dogs is to inflict vicious wounds on a person.”

This meeting and the prior one a week ago happened because of Terrell Bradley’s arrest last year. A K9 officer left Bradley without an eye after he ran from a traffic stop.

GPD officials shared statistics on how K9 officers help public safety.

“They are there to protect the public, secondarily they’re there to protect other officers. Thirdly they’re there to affect arrest of dangerous persons,” said retired officer Bruce Nelson.

Many who showed up called for the unit to be abolished but one resident suggests police use a different breed of dog like beagles or bloodhounds instead of German Shepherds.

“So if you need the dog to find people or find substances it’s the nose you need not the mussel.”

The public safety committee has a meeting on this topic on Monday.

