“Rex and Brody Act” to conceal autopsy reports advances to state Senate

State Senator Keith Perry
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill sponsored by North Central Florida lawmakers to conceal autopsy reports of children killed in domestic violence incidents advanced to the full Senate. The bill was initially created in response to the death of two boys from Alachua County.

On Wednesday, Senate Bill 404 was passed unanimously through its final committee before heading to a vote in the full Senate. The bill also called the “Rex and Brody Act” would create an exemption in public records for the autopsy reports of minors whose deaths were related to acts of domestic violence.

The bill is named after Rex Reinhart, 14, and Brody Reinhart, 11. In May 2021, the boys were killed during a domestic violence incident at a home in Dixie County. Following their deaths, the autopsy report of the incident was reported on the media. The boys’ mother spoke in support of the bill last year.

The House version of the bill must be reviewed by the Judiciary Committee before it can be voted on.

Sen. Keith Perry of Gainesville and Rep. Chuck Clemons of Newberry sponsored the bills in the Senate and House respectively.

RELATED: Memorial painted on 34th Street wall for brothers killed in suspected murder-suicide

A similar bill was filed last year and passed in the House, however, it was not voted on in the Senate before the end of the session.

