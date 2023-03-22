Senior resource foundation is hosting expo for active seniors in Ocala

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the College of Central Florida
The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the College of Central Florida
By Alexus Goings
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Senior resource foundation of Ocala is hosting an event to encourage seniors to get active while raising money for local organizations.

The ‘Excellent Adventures-Expo for active seniors’ event will consists of more than 20 sports and fitness vendors, free goody bags, and prizes.

People in attendance have the opportunity to sign up for activities from zip lining, scuba diving, dancing, golf and more.

All money raised will go to the boys and girls club of Marion county.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the College of Central Florida (Ewers century center) 40 SW 26th St, Ocala.

