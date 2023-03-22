Take Stock in Children program in need of mentors

The Education Foundation of Alachua County is hosting a mentor mixer next week
The Education Foundation of Alachua County is hosting a mentor mixer next week
The Education Foundation of Alachua County is hosting a mentor mixer next week(WCJB)
By Lisa Sacaccio
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Make memories while meeting your mentor. The Education Foundation of Alachua County is hosting a recruitment event.

They are in need of more mentors for their “Take Stock in Children” program, as they prepare for 61 incoming students in the fall. The program aims to help underprivileged Alachua County students by teaming them up with an adult. After the student graduates high school, they get a two year pre-paid Florida scholarship to any Florida school. A mentor needs to prepare for a one year commitment to the program. If they choose to recommit the following year, they are welcome too. A mentor also needs be at least 18 years old and fill out an application.

RELATED: Education Foundation of Alachua County holds 12th annual Education Gala

“And I kind of go off of that for the students,” said Kate Clement, a Volunteer and Marketing Administrator for the Education Foundation. “Find their match for them, and then you have to do a quick little background check, and we give you a 20 minute mentor training video to help you!”

If you or someone you know wants to be a mentor, head to the mentor mixer! The event is Friday, March 31st at Scorpion Construction in Gainesville, from 5:30 to 7pm. Scorpion construction is located at, 3911 Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL, 32607. The cost of the event is free and you can RSVP, or just show up! Call 352-955-2750 for more information or visit the Education Foundation’s website You can also visit the event page on Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark

Latest News

HCA Florida Foxwood Emergency is beginning construction
New $11 million HCA hospital begins construction in Ocala
Both lanes of State Road 21 are closed in parts of Bradford County
State Road 21 reopens after tractor overturns in Bradford County
Justin Harper, 33, was arrested in a sting operation Tuesday
Trenton man on way to meet 14-year-old arrested in sting operation
Darlene Peck, 75, was last seen heading to Ocala
Marion County deputies asking for information on missing 75-year-old woman