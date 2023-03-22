Take Stock in Children program in need of mentors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Make memories while meeting your mentor. The Education Foundation of Alachua County is hosting a recruitment event.

They are in need of more mentors for their “Take Stock in Children” program, as they prepare for 61 incoming students in the fall. The program aims to help underprivileged Alachua County students by teaming them up with an adult. After the student graduates high school, they get a two year pre-paid Florida scholarship to any Florida school. A mentor needs to prepare for a one year commitment to the program. If they choose to recommit the following year, they are welcome too. A mentor also needs be at least 18 years old and fill out an application.

“And I kind of go off of that for the students,” said Kate Clement, a Volunteer and Marketing Administrator for the Education Foundation. “Find their match for them, and then you have to do a quick little background check, and we give you a 20 minute mentor training video to help you!”

If you or someone you know wants to be a mentor, head to the mentor mixer! The event is Friday, March 31st at Scorpion Construction in Gainesville, from 5:30 to 7pm. Scorpion construction is located at, 3911 Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL, 32607. The cost of the event is free and you can RSVP, or just show up! Call 352-955-2750 for more information or visit the Education Foundation’s website You can also visit the event page on Facebook.

