Trenton man on way to meet 14-year-old arrested in sting operation

Justin Harper, 33, was arrested in a sting operation Tuesday
Justin Harper, 33, was arrested in a sting operation Tuesday(TPSD)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Trenton is behind bars after being arrested for traveling to meet with a 14-year-old girl.

On March 9, Tavares Police Department, located near central Florida, began work on “Operation Lucky Strike”. Officers found Justin Harper, 33, to be a potential suspect who was going to travel to meet with a 14-year-old.

Officials say Harper engaged in sexual conversations with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, sending lewd photos and videos.

TRENDING: 80-year-old Marion County man arrested on 20 counts of child pornography, met victims on Omegle

Tavares Police Department and the Trenton Department of Public Safety worked together to get Harper into custody.

“Operation Travel Plans”, another sting operation, was launched on March 21, the date Harper was set to meet with the 14-year-old. Upon arrival, Tavares Police officers arrested Harper and transported him to the Gilchrist County Jail.

Harper was charged with 1 count of traveling to meet a minor, 1 count of tampering with evidence, 1 count of using a communication device to commit a felony, and 12 counts of transmitting harmful material to a minor.

His bond is set at $2.6 million.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark

Latest News

Both lanes of State Road 21 are closed in parts of Bradford County
Parts of State Road 21 closed after semi-truck overturns in Bradford County
Darlene Peck, 75, was last seen heading to Ocala
Marion County deputies asking for information on missing 75-year-old woman
Clifford Haglund, 80, is in jail on 20 counts of child pornography-related charges
80-year-old Marion County man arrested on 20 counts of child pornography, met victims on Omegle
Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala hosted expo to encourage seniors to get up and get active