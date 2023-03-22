Trenton man on way to meet 14-year-old arrested in sting operation

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Trenton is behind bars after being arrested for traveling to meet with a 14-year-old girl.

On March 9, Tavares Police Department, located near central Florida, began work on “Operation Lucky Strike”. Officers found Justin Harper, 33, to be a potential suspect who was going to travel to meet with a 14-year-old.

Officials say Harper engaged in sexual conversations with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, sending lewd photos and videos.

Tavares Police Department and the Trenton Department of Public Safety worked together to get Harper into custody.

“Operation Travel Plans”, another sting operation, was launched on March 21, the date Harper was set to meet with the 14-year-old. Upon arrival, Tavares Police officers arrested Harper and transported him to the Gilchrist County Jail.

Harper was charged with 1 count of traveling to meet a minor, 1 count of tampering with evidence, 1 count of using a communication device to commit a felony, and 12 counts of transmitting harmful material to a minor.

His bond is set at $2.6 million.

