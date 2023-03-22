‘A turnkey solution’: College of Central Florida announces CDL training program amid truck driver shortage

OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida and FleetForce truck driving school have launched a new program to help train and hire truck drivers.

“I’m very excited because it’s going to help,” stated Sheri Neff, FleetForce Senior Director of Operations. “Marion County is going to help surrounding counties because there are no other trucking schools in this area that are able to do what we do. That’s a turnkey solution.”

College of Central Florida will be one of six FleetForce locations to offer the program. Officials said the project began when Governor Ron Desantis granted them funding.

“Whatever program that is needed, whatever program of education or training puts somebody into a high quality, high paying job, is what we wanna be providing,” shared Dr. Jennifer Fryns, with the College of Central Florida. “Sometimes it takes being creative, sometimes it takes doing something traditional, and other times it takes a partnership like this.”

According to the American Trucking Association, the nation will need at least a million drivers over the next decade. Officials want the partnership to fill that state-wide shortage.

“It’s a great collaboration we’re moving all over the state and we’re gonna be able to license over 3000 drivers a year,” shared Neff.

Program tuition is $7,000 and is a 4-week program. Courses will be available in Marion, Levy, and Citrus county satellite campuses. Classes will begin on March 27th, 2023.

TRENDING STORY: Teacher dies in crash near school due to sudden medical episode in Marion County

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.