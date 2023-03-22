TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Nicole Shepherd (Bell)

BELL Fla. (WCJB) - At Bell High School. Nicole Shepherd relies on self-confidence. Shepherd competes in the triple jump, the long jump and an event that she has excelled in throughout her career.

Shepherd said, “High jump is my favorite event. It is the event I am best at, I kind of like to focus in that. It’s almost effortless, when you get it just right.”

She won a state title in the high jump in her junior year at the Girls 1A State Championship with a leap of five feet. Five inches. However, she has already crafted a new goal for the season.

Shepherd explained, “If I were to get a little over five eight. I would set the new record in girls 1A and so that is my ultimate goal.”

Head coach Brad Surrency said, “She has the highest expectation of herself. First thing that comes to mind is a lot of pressure on herself. Sometimes, she has come out here on weekends. She has called me up and ask. Hey coach. Is it all right if I come out, have my dad help me and I’m like, yeah sure.”

Shepherd has a 3.96 GPA and takes courses at Florida Gateway College. Last fall, Shepherd signed her national letter of intent with the University of North Florida to continue her high jumping career. She sees herself someday as a part of law enforcement. A dream she had since the early days of middle school.

Shepherd said, “It’s a sense of caring for the community and serving your country on a community level. There is a certain kind of trust you have to build in law enforcement and I really admire that.”

No matter the challenges ahead. She remains dedicated to her goals on and off the track

Shepherd said, “I have the highest expectations of myself. I’m not going to let up and also prove to myself that I can be a good athlete at the same time.”

A woman leaping her way to self-accomplishment. Ready to make a difference with a badge.

Nicole Shepherd. Our TV 20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Nominating a Scholar-Athlete

To nominate someone for Scholar-Athlete of the week, make sure he or she has at least a 3.0-grade average, is a major contributor in his or her sport, and a high school senior. We’ll need the name of the Scholar-Athlete, his or her school, and as much contact information as you can give us on him or her and the coach.

Send your information to Jake Rongholt at jacob.rongholt@wcjb.com.

The more information you give about the Scholar-Athlete the better!

Meldon Law has sponsored the Scholar-Athlete Program since 1997. Every week of the school year, a high school senior in the North Central Florida area is chosen as the Scholar-Athlete of the Week and given a $100 scholarship and a plaque. At the end of the school year, Meldon Law holds a banquet for all the winners and their families. Last year nearly 200 people attended the Scholar-Athlete Banquet, where one male and one female is chosen as The Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The winners receive a $1,000 scholarship plus a beautiful glass trophy commemorating their achievement. Starting in 2003 Meldon Law teamed up with WCJB TV20 to promote the event widely on TV20.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.