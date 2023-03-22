UF lacrosse team bounces back, hammers Mercer, 15-6

Florida reaches 6-3 overall with road victory
Florida reaches 6-3 overall
Florida reaches 6-3 overall(ESPN+)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (WCJB) -After losing its AAC opener to James Madison, the No. 8 Florida lacrosse team took out its frustration on Mercer on Wednesday, defeating the Bears, 15-6 in Macon. Florida (6-3) never trailed, had eight different goal scorers in the first half alone, and led by as many as 10 goals.

Leading the way offensively was freshman midfielder Kaitlyn Davies, who came into the game with just one goal all season. Davies tallied a hat trick, while Emma LoPinto, Maggi Hall, Emily Heller, and Danielle Pavinelli each scored twice. Heller led the squad with three assists. LoPinto’s 24 goals on the season lead the team.

Florida enjoyed a decisive 18-7 edge in draw controls and executed all 21 of its clear attempts.

The Gators return home to face Cincinnati in a conference battle Saturday at noon.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark

Latest News

Alum to coach Eastside girls basketball team
H.S. hoops coaching changes: Turner takes Eastside girls job, Buchholz boys coach steps down
Trinity Thomas 2023 Gators Gymnastics University of Florida March 18, 2023 – Southeastern...
Florida’s Trinity Thomas voted SEC gymnast of the year, teammate Kayla DiCello recognized as top freshman
Gator baseball team rallies past FSU, 9-5 for 20th win in last 24 meetings
Dick Howser Stadium, Tuesday
Gator baseball team rallies past FSU, 9-5 for 20th win in last 24 meetings