UF lacrosse team bounces back, hammers Mercer, 15-6

MACON, Ga. (WCJB) -After losing its AAC opener to James Madison, the No. 8 Florida lacrosse team took out its frustration on Mercer on Wednesday, defeating the Bears, 15-6 in Macon. Florida (6-3) never trailed, had eight different goal scorers in the first half alone, and led by as many as 10 goals.

Leading the way offensively was freshman midfielder Kaitlyn Davies, who came into the game with just one goal all season. Davies tallied a hat trick, while Emma LoPinto, Maggi Hall, Emily Heller, and Danielle Pavinelli each scored twice. Heller led the squad with three assists. LoPinto’s 24 goals on the season lead the team.

Florida enjoyed a decisive 18-7 edge in draw controls and executed all 21 of its clear attempts.

The Gators return home to face Cincinnati in a conference battle Saturday at noon.

