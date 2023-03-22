UPDATE: Missing woman from Umatilla found in South Florida

Darlene Peck, 75, was last seen heading to Ocala
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: Peck was found by python hunters in South Florida. She is in good health and has reunited with her family.

Darlene Peck, 75, left her home in Umatilla at around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday to go to Ocala. She didn’t return home that night.

TRENDING: New mosquito species invades Florida, UF researchers say

Deputies say she was driving a gray 2013 Nissan Rogue with the tag 9556BT. The vehicle was spotted in Coral Gables on Wednesday, around 7:00 a.m.

Deputies say Darlene has dementia, and there was concern for her safety. Marion County Sheriffs are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County

Latest News

Officials say they will have to euthanize some dogs to make room for other animals.
Union County Animal Control asks for help as the shelter reaches full capacity
The vote was unanimous, but contingent on Lake City leaders agreeing to pay $150,000 a year to...
Columbia County Commission accepts deed to Richardson Center if city agrees to pay $150,000 a year to maintain it
Union County Animal Control asks for help as the shelter reaches full capacity
Columbia County Commission accepts deed to Richardson Center if city agrees to pay $150,000 a year to maintain facility
Gainesville city commissioners take action to fight back against state leaders over GRU bill