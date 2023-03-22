USDA Resource Convention Service hosts a forestry meeting

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Nature lovers and environment enthusiasts can attended a forestry meeting in Live Oak on Wednesday.

The USDA Resource Convention Service will host three different meetings.

Wednesday, it will be held at the North Central Florida Research and Education Center- Suwannee Valley.

The meeting will provide information about NRCS program options to Florida forest landowners.

They will also discuss way to assist NRCS and landowners as technical assistance providers.

The meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m.

