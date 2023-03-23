16-year-old arrested for showing off gun, weeks after being released from detention

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 16-year-old just weeks after being released from juvenile detention for showing off a firearm online.

On Wednesday, detectives searched a home in the Linton Oaks neighborhood and arrested Demetrius Cowart on the charge of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

On March 5, 2022, Cowart posted a live feed on video standing outside an apartment building in Majestic Oaks holding a firearm. Authorities responded and Coward fled into an apartment with a woman and two small children inside. Two stolen weapons were recovered.

Coward was arrested and held in the Department of Juvenile Justice until he was released on Feb. 14, 2023. On Monday, just weeks after being released, Cowart posted a photo of himself with a .22 caliber firearm.

