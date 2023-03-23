19-year-old hospitalized after SUV loses control on I-75 in Alachua County

A 19-year-old man was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning after a crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua County
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 19-year-old man was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning after a crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a Ford Escape drove off I-75 near mail marker 377, north of Micanopy around 8:30 a.m. It landed in the woods off the right shoulder of the interstate.

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene. They had difficulty finding the man because the SUV suffered extensive damage. Firefighters used extrication equipment to remove the driver.

TRENDING: 16-year-old arrested for showing off gun, weeks after being released from detention

Troopers say no other vehicles were involved. They are investigating the cause of the crash.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark

Latest News

16-year-old arrested for showing off gun, weeks after being released from detention
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
19-year-old hospitalized after SUV loses control on I-75 in Alachua County
Alachua County Sheriff's Office finds illegal weapon during search
16-year-old arrested for showing off gun, weeks after being released from detention