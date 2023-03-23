19-year-old hospitalized after SUV loses control on I-75 in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 19-year-old man was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning after a crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a Ford Escape drove off I-75 near mail marker 377, north of Micanopy around 8:30 a.m. It landed in the woods off the right shoulder of the interstate.

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene. They had difficulty finding the man because the SUV suffered extensive damage. Firefighters used extrication equipment to remove the driver.

Troopers say no other vehicles were involved. They are investigating the cause of the crash.

