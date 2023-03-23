3 dogs attack Alachua County woman, Animal Control catches them

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Control officers captured three dogs after a woman was attacked in Alachua County on Wednesday.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a dog attack at 3:42 p.m. on Wednesday in the Sunningdale Subdivision. The sheriff’s office requested assistance from Alachua County Animal Services.

Officials say a woman was attacked by three dogs and suffered severe dog bite wounds. A Good Samaritan took the woman to the hospital.

Animal Control officers were able to catch the dogs and place them in quarantine at the shelter as the investigation continues. The owner of the dogs was located.

