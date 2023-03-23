3 dogs attack Alachua County woman, Animal Control catches them

Dog Attack (gfx)
Dog Attack (gfx)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Control officers captured three dogs after a woman was attacked in Alachua County on Wednesday.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a dog attack at 3:42 p.m. on Wednesday in the Sunningdale Subdivision. The sheriff’s office requested assistance from Alachua County Animal Services.

Officials say a woman was attacked by three dogs and suffered severe dog bite wounds. A Good Samaritan took the woman to the hospital.

TRENDING: 16-year-old arrested for showing off gun, weeks after being released from detention

Animal Control officers were able to catch the dogs and place them in quarantine at the shelter as the investigation continues. The owner of the dogs was located.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark

Latest News

Blessed Trinity students in Ocala made a special visit to TV20
Students from Blessed Trinity Catholic School in Ocala made the trip to Gainesville to see...
Blessed Trinity students in Ocala made a special visit to TV20
Dr. Jacob Atem was part of thousands of people who traveled 2,000 miles to escape the Sudanese...
Survivor who escaped Sudanese civil war visits Gainesville elementary school
16-year-old arrested for showing off gun, weeks after being released from detention