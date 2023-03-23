ACPS holds a community input session for spot rezoning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School board members will hold a community meeting on Thursday.

Attendance zones for students in Chiles, Hidden Oak, Meadowbrook, and Terwilliger Elementary schools will be revised.

The new zones are expected to take effect starting the 2023 to 2024 school year.

RELATED: Overcrowding in Alachua County elementary schools leads to possible rezoning

The school board will hold a community input session for families and staff at the four schools.

The session will include a brief presentation on school capacity, new development and more.

The meeting will take place at Terwilliger Elementary in Gainesville starting at 5:30 p.m.

