Alachua County Pets: Opie, True, and Bonnie

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is a pup who loves to go camping Opie. This beautiful girl loves to go on hikes, eat treats, and sprint around the yard.

Next is a very sweet and gentle boy True. This pup is happy to go on a walk, have a photo shoot, or have a lazy day on the couch.

Last is the most wiggly girl you will ever meet Bonnie. This dog only seems to have two best friends as of now, toys and treats, but she would love to add you to the list.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

