Better Together and Bronson First Baptist Church hosts community job fair

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a community job fair for Bronson-area residents on Thursday.

Better Together and Bronson First Baptist Church are partnering for the church-based job fair.

Attendees can connect with local employers who are ready to hire as well as receive free one-on-one job coaching sessions to job seekers to review resumes and interviewing skills.

Participating employers include Monterey Boats, Levy County Sheriff’s Office, and School Board of Levy County.

The event will take place at Bronson First Baptist from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

