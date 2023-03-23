Better Together and Bronson First Baptist Church hosts community job fair

There will be a community job fair for Bronson-area residents on Thursday
There will be a community job fair for Bronson-area residents on Thursday(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a community job fair for Bronson-area residents on Thursday.

Better Together and Bronson First Baptist Church are partnering for the church-based job fair.

Attendees can connect with local employers who are ready to hire as well as receive free one-on-one job coaching sessions to job seekers to review resumes and interviewing skills.

TRENDING: Alachua PD arrests 2nd murder suspect connected to drug deal gone wrong

Participating employers include Monterey Boats, Levy County Sheriff’s Office, and School Board of Levy County.

The event will take place at Bronson First Baptist from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark

Latest News

Planes will not be taking their normal routes at the Keystone Heights Airport Thursday.
Keystone Heights Airport holds Snowbird Classic Aerobatic Contest
The week-long event Walldogs Dive into High Springs event starts Thursday
Week-long Walldogs Dive into High Springs event begins
Alachua County Public School board members will hold a community meeting on Thursday
ACPS holds a community input session for spot rezoning
A moose was rescued by a group of friends during their lunch break after it fell through the...
Moose rescued by team of friends