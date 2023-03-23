Bill lowering minimum age to buy rifles has been approved

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The House Judiciary Committee approved a bill lowering the minimum age from 21 to 18 to buy rifles and other long guns.

That proposal is now ready for the full house.

It would reverse part of a 2018 law, setting the minimum age at 21 after Nickolas Cruz killed 17 people during the Parkland School shooting.

19-year-old Cruz used a semi-automatic rifle during the attack.

Supporters of the bill argued the prohibition on people under 21 buying long guns violates the constitutional rights of young adults.

“Quite frankly, we have infringed upon the rights of 21- to 18-year-olds, under the 14th Amendment of our Constitution, as seen by the Supreme Court, to not allow ages of 18, 19, 20-year-olds to own a firearm. That is the reason for the bill,” said Republican State Representative Bobby Payne.

Representative Dan Daley, who graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, opposes the legislation.

“We talk a heck of a lot in this building, and in this state, about freedom. What about the freedom to not be shot? What about the freedom to go to school without the fear of being shot? What about the freedom to come home to your parents at the end of the day,” said Democrat State Representative Dan Daley.

House Speaker Paul Renner supported the bill, but senate president Kathleen Passidomo said she opposes lowering the minimum age to 18.

A senate bill on the issue has not been filed.

