Blessed Trinity students in Ocala made a special visit to TV20

Students from Blessed Trinity Catholic School in Ocala made the trip to Gainesville to see first-hand how the news is put together
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - WCJB welcomed some special guest here at the studios on Thursday.

Students from Blessed Trinity Catholic School in Ocala made the trip to Gainesville to see first-hand how the news is put together.

Assignment editor Amber Jackson gave the students a lesson in how the day starts with a planning meeting and assigning reporters.

The students got to visit the control room to see who keeps all the ABC programming on schedule.

The highlight of the visit was sitting at the news and weather desks and watching the newscast all come together on live television.

Thanks for visiting us, Blessed Trinity!

