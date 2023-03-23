Bronson hosted job fair at Bronson First Baptist Church

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Bronson scouted out new career opportunities Thursday.

Better Together and Bronson First Baptist Church partnered for a church-based job fair.

Attendees could meet employers who are ready to hire and get coaching sessions to polish their resumes.

The event finished up at 2pm.

Denise Blackburn said, “our members are really business savvy to help with resumes and interview prep questions and a lot of our community resources are here too”.

Levy County Sheriff’s Office representatives, and the school board were there ready to make hires.

