Bronson hosted job fair at Bronson First Baptist Church

Attendees could meet employers who are ready to hire and get coaching sessions to polish their resumes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Bronson scouted out new career opportunities Thursday.

Better Together and Bronson First Baptist Church partnered for a church-based job fair.

The event finished up at 2pm.

Denise Blackburn said, “our members are really business savvy to help with resumes and interview prep questions and a lot of our community resources are here too”.

Levy County Sheriff’s Office representatives, and the school board were there ready to make hires.

