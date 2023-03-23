Couple found love at Fort White assisted living facility

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - James and Mamie Byrd got married Thursday at the Riverwood Lodge Assisted Living Facility in Fort White.

The couple, who are in their mid-seventies, met in 2021 when staff placed them at the same supper table shortly after James moved in.

They say the chemistry was immediate.

“We just hit it off, you know, we started talking, seeing how much we have in common, you know, and I guess that got us to thinking, that you never get too old.”

The ceremony was held in the living room of the facility, surrounded by friends, family, fellow residents, and staff.

Mamie says her first few months in the facility before meeting James were difficult, but once he arrived, it all changed.

“It was very unexpected I think but when the Lord opens the door, or closes the door, he also opens one so he happened to open one.“

The officiant of the wedding was Mamie’s long-time pastor, who according to his wife, hadn’t officiated in a few years.

