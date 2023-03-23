Gainesville Christian Community School honors its six-man football state champs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The term state champion sure has a nice ring to it. Now, members of the Gainesville Christian Community School Warriors now have the bling to match their accomplishment.

Gainesville Christian held a ring ceremony on Thursday for its six-man football state champions. The Warriors captured their second state crown last fall, redeeming a loss in the 2021 title game.

To the Wolverines, playing six-man football behooves the well conditioned man.

“It’s the same sized field, it’s either 40 by 80 yards or 100 by 50,” said head coach James Schrader. “It’s the same type of point scoring, but a lot more touchdowns are scored. It requires a lot of speed, agility, a and lot of open field tackling.”

GCCS veterans were glad to deliver the title after the near-miss in 2021.

“I was like dang, I’d never seen a ring like this before,” said running back Tyler Withey. “Coming from last year to this year, we were more of a family, we played as a family. And we worked hard from last year. And winning the championship, that felt good.”

