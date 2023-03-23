‘I am god’: Man wields hatchet during meth arrest in Levy County

FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of waving a hatchet in a threatening manner while in possession of methamphetamines.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man waiving a hatchet and walking on the Greenway Trail in Fanning Springs on Wednesday around 8 a.m. When deputies arrived, Rayford Delton, 36, of Lake City tried to hide the hatchet in his waistband.

Deputies say he then took an aggressive stance, balled his fists, and shouted, “I am God!” Holder then ran from deputies in the direction of a convenience store. Deputies were able to use their vehicle to block Holder’s path.

He then pulled out the hatchet and ran toward the patrol vehicle. Holder ran into the vehicle and then ran off into the woods.

Chiefland Police Department officers then confronted Holder on a nearby road. Holder dropped the weapon and surrendered. Meth was found in his possession.

Holder told deputies he was “a superhuman angel and he didn’t want to hurt them, but he could if he wanted.”

Holder was booked into the Levy County jail on a $65,000 bond on the charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest with violence, and possession of meth.

