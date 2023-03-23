‘It’s disgusting’: Neighbors outraged after Ocala man is arrested on child porn charges

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 80-year-old Clifford Haglund on Tuesday, who is facing 20 counts of child pornography-related charges. Investigators said Haglund lived at the Rolling Greens Village at La Costa Drive in Ocala.

“I am very disgusted to even think that we would have somebody in here especially when they tell me that this place does a background check,” said one Jose Muncy, who lives in the complex. “Granted maybe there’s nothing in his record but that’s sad that we got somebody that’s looking at kids like that.”

Deputies received a report Haglund was using the internet to talk to young boys. Many residents were surprised to hear about the arrest because they said the complex requires background checks.

“People will be more alert with what goes on,” shared resident Timothy Rasmussen. “Obviously if this is a community where they supposedly have a background check, maybe they’ll pick that up a little bit more and be more aware of the people they actually do let in.”

Deputies said Haglund admitted to talking with the kids. Investigators discovered more than a dozen images of child pornography on his iPad.

“Encourage parents to be more aware of what their children are paying attention to on the internet because it’s coming on all the time,” stated Rasmussen.

Haglund told deputies he met young boys on the website, Omegle, where he connected with strangers through video chat and watched them perform sexual acts. There he exchanged information with them.

“Put away. Period,” demanded Muncy. “There’s no excuse for doing what he did especially with kids. It’s disgusting. He needs to be put away.”

Haugland is being held in the Marion County jail on a $100,000 bond.

