Keystone Heights Airport holds Snowbird Classic Aerobatic Contest

Planes will not be taking their normal routes at the Keystone Heights Airport Thursday.
Planes will not be taking their normal routes at the Keystone Heights Airport Thursday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Planes will not be taking their normal routes at the Keystone Heights Airport Thursday.

The airport is a favored spot for aerobatic practice and on Thursday, the Snowbird Classic Aerobatic Contest will be held there.

The contest will have five categories of difficulty.

TRENDING: ‘It’s disgusting’: Neighbors outraged after Ocala man is arrested on child porn charges

The contest will end on March 25th with unknown sequences and the four minute freestyle flight.

The public can easily observe this event outside the airport fence boundary.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark

Latest News

There will be a community job fair for Bronson-area residents on Thursday
Better Together and Bronson First Baptist Church hosts community job fair
The week-long event Walldogs Dive into High Springs event starts Thursday
Week-long Walldogs Dive into High Springs event begins
Alachua County Public School board members will hold a community meeting on Thursday
ACPS holds a community input session for spot rezoning
“Rex and Brody Act” to conceal autopsy reports advances to state Senate