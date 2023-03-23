Keystone Heights Airport holds Snowbird Classic Aerobatic Contest

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Planes will not be taking their normal routes at the Keystone Heights Airport Thursday.

The airport is a favored spot for aerobatic practice and on Thursday, the Snowbird Classic Aerobatic Contest will be held there.

The contest will have five categories of difficulty.

TRENDING: ‘It’s disgusting’: Neighbors outraged after Ocala man is arrested on child porn charges

The contest will end on March 25th with unknown sequences and the four minute freestyle flight.

The public can easily observe this event outside the airport fence boundary.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.