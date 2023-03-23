Lake City Police respond to shooting that left a teenager dead

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers responded to a shooting that left a teenager dead.

Officers responded to an apartment on NW Wayne Place, at around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, where they found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders attempted to save him but were unsuccessful.

Officers say they believe the victim and another teen were both in the apartment handling the gun when it fired.

