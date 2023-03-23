Markers added to Cedar Key Cemetery for 90 unmarked burials

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A process that began over two years ago is now seeing physical results this week at the Cedar Key Cemetery.

“It is been forgotten for years and it is always good to be remembered,” said Cedar Key Historical Society member, Carolyn Cohens.

62 unmarked burial markers are being added.

“Now people can actually see a marker. said Anna White Hodges, the executive director of Cedar Key Historical Society. “We will avoid people from pulling their golf carts up and disturbing the graves that are unknown. No one knew where they were so how would they know to avoid that”

The 90 unmarked graves were discovered using ground penetrating radars.

Out of those, 62 have been named and 5 of them have been connected to their families.

The identification process is possible by word of mouth and historical events. “The programs have been very welcoming and we’ve had groups come in and sing, get to know each other, reminisce and connect families and names with others that are not even here,” said Cohens.

Leaders say another major discovery here has been uncovering documentation that proves white and black people were buried at the cemetery during a time of segregation.

Cedar Key’s vice mayor says the progress on this discovery aligns with the vision for the city. This is part of our heritage” said Sue Colson. “This is very important to the city. It has the full support of everyone wanting this preserved and knowing hats in the ground. We are excited we had science”

Seeing the new markers even captivates young people in the area, like 3rd grader Jessie! “The history of the place is just amazing! I just love it here”

Historical society leaders will continue to use technology, science and the community’s help to identify all the graves.

