Neighbors react to increase of crime in Lake City neighborhood

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager dead.

It happened at the Alpine and Aspen apartments along N.W. Wayne Place around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers said the victim was with another juvenile inside the apartment. The two were handling a gun when it went off.

Officers found a young man suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders tried saving the victim’s life, but he did not make it.

A neighbor home at the time of the incident said if the crime continues, he is packing his bags.

“I love it here. I’ve been here five years and I really don’t want to move anywhere else,” said Robert Short.

Neighbors said there has been a surge in crime in the area within the past couple of years.

“Usually what I would see is it goes in waves,” said resident Charles LePage. “You get a year or two where it’s not so bad, a year or two where it’s worse. This is the biggest wave I’ve ever seen. In terms of things that have happened this week, things that have happened in the past year

Several residents said the fatal shooting was the second incident involving police this week. They said officers arrested someone from the same apartment complex in relation to a vehicle theft on Monday.

“I’m not saying, you know, drive the people that leave here out and put new people in here, it’s their homes. Everybody’s doing the best they can, but definitely more attention back here would definitely help,” said LePage.

Lake City Police say investigators are still actively working on the case. So far, no arrests have been made.

