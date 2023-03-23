New CEO of Starbucks says he’ll work as a barista once a month amid labor unrest

Some Starbucks workers at coffee shops nationwide took part in a Founder's Day strike Wednesday. (Source: NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The new CEO of Starbucks says he will work as a barista once a month.

Laxman Narasimhan officially became the coffee chain’s chief executive on Monday.

Thursday, he explained his vision to employees in a letter and to shareholders in a meeting.

Laxman Narasimhan officially became the coffee chain's chief executive on Monday.
Laxman Narasimhan officially became the coffee chain's chief executive on Monday.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)

He plans to work in a Starbucks store for half a day every month as part of his goal to improve the employee experience.

By doing so, he says he hopes to gain a better understanding of both workers and customers.

Narasimhan also says he wants to continue the reinvention plan his predecessor, Howard Schultz, began.

It follows up on a $1 billion investment to update training and equipment to modernize the brand as well as offer higher wages and more benefits for non-union workers.

The announcement comes as the coffee chain tries to fight off a wave of unionization.

Some Starbucks workers at coffee shops nationwide took part in a Founder’s Day strike Wednesday, protesting what they say are unfair labor practices.

When the first stores unionized in Buffalo, ew york -- the national labor relations board accused starbucks of, quote, ‘egregious and widespread misconduct.’

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark

Latest News

Starbucks workers in New Jersey went on strike on Wednesday.
Starbucks workers strike in New Jersey
16-year-old arrested for showing off gun, weeks after being released from detention
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrives at his office, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New...
Manhattan DA rejects GOP demand for info on Trump case
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST