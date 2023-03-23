Ocala divorce attorney arrested on child porn charges

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a divorce attorney, who worked with children, on possession of child pornography charges.

On Wednesday, William Crossen, 69, was arrested on 20 counts of possession of child pornography. Crossen and his wife are owners of Affordable Divorce Documents Inc. in Ocala. He was once a Guardian ad Litem before being discharged in 2018.

The investigation began after alerts about Crossen’s Instagram account were sent from the company to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The alert then reached Ocala investigators.

Crossen initially denied having any pornography, however, using a search warrant, detectives gained access to the Instagram account. They found numerous images and videos depicting child exploitation. Some of the files depicted toddlers engaging in sexual acts with adults. More than 20 files were found.

Crossen was released from the Marion County Jail after posting a $40,000 bond.

The Florida Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office describes the position as follows, “in Florida, according to state statute, a Guardian ad Litem can be a certified volunteer, staff attorney, contract attorney, certified pro bono attorney, court-appointed attorney, Guardian ad Litem Office staff, or a responsible adult who is appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a child in a court proceeding as provided for by law, including, but not limited to, Chapter 39 of the Florida State Statutes, who is a party to any judicial proceeding as a representative of the child, and who serves until discharged by the court.”

