Ocala Police ask for help in locating man wanted for child porn charges

Ron Malara, 70, is wanted on nine charges of possession and distribution of child porn.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are searching for a man who is wanted on child pornography charges.

Officers are looking for Ron Malara, 70, on nine charges of possession and distribution of child porn.

Officers say their investigation on Malara started last December, after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

They executed a search warrant at his home on March 9th, and found several electronic devices and emails containing child porn.

Officers are now asking for the public’s help to find and arrest Malara.

