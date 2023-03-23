Survivor who escaped Sudanese civil war visits Gainesville elementary school

Dr. Jacob Atem was part of thousands of people who traveled 2,000 miles to escape the Sudanese...
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Dr. Jacob Atem was a part of the “Lost boys of Sudan” who traveled 2,000 miles to freedom. He came to the U.S. 10 years after the war and was able to open Southern Sudan Healthcare Organization.

Now, he talks to students at Norton Elementary School about the challenges he faced throughout his journey, hoping to teach them about gratefulness and perseverance.

“Our students are going through so much nowadays and I want to tell them about personal resiliency,” said Atem. “I want them to know that we live in a great country called the United States of America. Gratefulness and resiliency is one thing I want them to take away. We don’t go on empty stomachs like the lost boys and we live in this country, where kids have the opportunity to.”

Atem said he hopes to visit all schools in Alachua County to continue to make an impact in their lives.

“I’m not saying there’s not inequality, I’m not saying there are not any challenges in the school system or at home but, it’s much better condition than there. I want them to have a perspective to be content with what they have,” said Atem.

On April 20th, S.S.H.O is partnering with “Amazing Give” to continue to make a difference in and out of the U.S. For more information, visit their website.

