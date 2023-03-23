UF organization hosting conference advocating for African American studies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People with the National Council for Black Studies at the University of Florida are hosting a three-day conference advocating for African American studies.

Organizers say they want to help people get a different perspective on African American studies.

The conference started this morning and runs through Saturday at the Hilton Conference Hotel.

This year’s theme is reparations and restorative justice and they are commemorating the 100th year since the Rosewood race massacre.

The director says they want to get rid of the idea that African American studies is harmful.

