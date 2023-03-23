UF softball team defeats Stetson, 4-1 on near no-hitter by Lexie Delbrey

Florida scores its four runs on two swings of the bat to pull away from Stetson
Florida pitcher Lexie Delbrey (16) during an NCAA regional championship softball game against...
Florida pitcher Lexie Delbrey (16) during an NCAA regional championship softball game against Canisius on Friday, May 20, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DELAND, Fla. (WCJB) -Gator sophomore pitcher Lexie Delbrey came within one out of tossing a seven inning no-hitter and finished with a complete game victory on Wednesday as No. 8 Florida won a tight road game over Stetson, 4-1 in Deland. The only hit Delbrey gave up was a two-out solo home run by the Hatters’ Evette Morgan in the seventh that spoiled the no-no bid as well as the shutout.

Delbrey (5-2) required only 82 pitches to finish the complete game victory. She struck out two hitters, hit a batter, and recorded 14 flyouts.

The game itself was scoreless through four innings. In the top of the fifth, Florida (23-5) got on the board on Reagan Walsh’s two-out, two-run double that delivered Katie Kistler and Skylar Wallace. An inning larter, freshman Kaila Pollard provided the only other runs of the night, on a two-run single that sent Bryn Thomas and Pal Egan to the plate.

Charla Echols had two of Florida’s eight hits for her ninth multi-hit game of the season.

Florida returns to conference action on Friday to begin a three-game series against defneding SEC champion Arkansas.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

