UF softball team defeats Stetson, 4-1 on near no-hitter by Lexie Delbrey

DELAND, Fla. (WCJB) -Gator sophomore pitcher Lexie Delbrey came within one out of tossing a seven inning no-hitter and finished with a complete game victory on Wednesday as No. 8 Florida won a tight road game over Stetson, 4-1 in Deland. The only hit Delbrey gave up was a two-out solo home run by the Hatters’ Evette Morgan in the seventh that spoiled the no-no bid as well as the shutout.

Delbrey (5-2) required only 82 pitches to finish the complete game victory. She struck out two hitters, hit a batter, and recorded 14 flyouts.

The game itself was scoreless through four innings. In the top of the fifth, Florida (23-5) got on the board on Reagan Walsh’s two-out, two-run double that delivered Katie Kistler and Skylar Wallace. An inning larter, freshman Kaila Pollard provided the only other runs of the night, on a two-run single that sent Bryn Thomas and Pal Egan to the plate.

Charla Echols had two of Florida’s eight hits for her ninth multi-hit game of the season.

Florida returns to conference action on Friday to begin a three-game series against defneding SEC champion Arkansas.

