Week-long Walldogs Dive into High Springs event begins

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The week-long event Walldogs Dive into High Springs event starts Thursday.

Artists are invited by the community to paint beautiful murals on building walls.

The paintings have local historic significance highlighting High Springs and its history.

The mural themes are selected by the community.

This will be the first Walldogs event in the state of Florida and will take place Thursday. through Sunday, March 26th.

