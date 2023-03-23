What’s Growing On: New nonnative species of mosquito found in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are 3600 mosquito species in the world, according to a University of Florida Mosquito Biologist. And there is still a lot they are learning, as a new species is found in the Sunshine State.

“The greatest challenges that Florida faces when it comes to mosquito born disease, those problems are problems because of tropical nonnative mosquitoes,” said Dr.Lawrence Reeves, an Assistant Professor and UF/IFAS Mosquito Biologist.

“Culex Lactator” is the sixth nonnative mosquito species found in Florida in the last five years.

“So we have 17 nonnative mosquitoes in Florida,” mentioned Dr.Reeves. “11 of those have been found in the last 20 years.”

RELATED: New mosquito species invades Florida, UF researchers say

Dr.Reeves says, we are possibly seeing the nonnative species because of the warmer winters in Florida. The temperatures are not killing off the arriving mosquitoes like they used too. Dr.Reeves explained,

“They are probably accidentally being moved with goods or people that are going between these locations, or alternately they could also be being blown in from air currents.”

Culex Lactator was first found in Miami-Dade County in 2018, at a fruit and smoothie stand called, “Robert is Here.” Mosquito control districts in Lee and Collier Counties then found it last year. So what are the odds we will see Culex Lactator in North Central Florida? Dr.reeves said,

“It is possible. My hope is that this species is quite sensitive to cold, because it likely comes from Central and South America it probably has; it’s not a mosquito that will be adopted to a temperate climate.”

Dr.Reeves also points out that we should worry! Mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus usually feed on birds, but Dr.Reeves and researchers are still trying to figure out what Culex Lactator feeds on and if it carries diseases.

“I don’t know if the bite from these would be any different,” exclaimed Dr.Reeves. “We also don’t know if they bite people. Each mosquito species is different in terms of the kind of animals that they bite.”

To learn more about the new mosquito species, read the publication of a study done by UF/IFAS and published on Wednesday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.