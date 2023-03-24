Alachua County deputies arrest motorcycle rider for grand theft after chase

Leo Haney arrested on grand theft, fleeing charges
Leo Haney arrested on grand theft, fleeing charges
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After releasing a video of Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies chasing a motorcycle rider, deputies have found and arrested the man on numerous charges.

Leo Haney, 33, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of grand theft, fleeing, driving with a revoked license, resisting an officer, and traffic violations.

Officials say on Tuesday, a traffic deputy tried to stop a motorcycle in a parking lot driven by a man with a woman on the back of the bike. The rider sped out of the parking lot and onto Southwest 75th Street.

Due to the dangerous speeds of the motorcycle, the deputy stopped the chase.

On Wednesday, a deputy spotted the motorcycle near the intersection of West University Avenue and Tower Road. The vehicle was followed to a mobile home on Victoria Court. Deputies then made contact with Haney.

He refused to speak with deputies and went into the home. They got permission from the homeowner to enter and took him into custody.

It was determined that Haney’s license was revoked and the motorcycle he was driving was reported stolen in Gainesville.

