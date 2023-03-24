Authorities catch pitchfork stabbing suspect in Lake City

Ryan Paul McCartney, 36, arrested on attempted murder charge
Ryan Paul McCartney, 36, arrested on attempted murder charge(CCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The hunt is over for a man accused of stabbing someone with a pitchfork in Lake City.

On Thursday, Lake City Police officers and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to bring Ryan Paul McCartney, 36, into custody on the charge of attempted murder.

TRENDING: 'I am god': Man wields hatchet during meth arrest in Levy County
Rayford Delton Holder (8/30/86) of Lake City arrested after waiving around a hatchet

Officers say on Monday morning, McCartney got into an argument with a 49-year-old on Northwest Palm Drive. He then threw a pitchfork at the victim who suffered stab wounds to the head and the neck.

McCartney was booked into the Columbia County Jail on no bond.

RELATED: Lake City Police search for suspect accused using pitchfork to stab victim

The Lake City Police Department is the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of trying to murder another person using a pitchfork.

