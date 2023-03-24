Authorities catch pitchfork stabbing suspect in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The hunt is over for a man accused of stabbing someone with a pitchfork in Lake City.

On Thursday, Lake City Police officers and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to bring Ryan Paul McCartney, 36, into custody on the charge of attempted murder.

Officers say on Monday morning, McCartney got into an argument with a 49-year-old on Northwest Palm Drive. He then threw a pitchfork at the victim who suffered stab wounds to the head and the neck.

McCartney was booked into the Columbia County Jail on no bond.

RELATED: Lake City Police search for suspect accused using pitchfork to stab victim

The Lake City Police Department is the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of trying to murder another person using a pitchfork.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.