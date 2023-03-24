Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A controversial proposal allowing people to carry guns without state concealed-weapons licenses passed the Florida House on Friday.

The bill would allow people to carry concealed firearms without going through the current licensing steps, including undergoing background screening and receiving training. Parts of the bill also seek to bolster school safety, including by providing money for school hardening, better coordinating threat-assessment services, and allowing armed “guardians” in private schools. Bill supporters, including Representative John Snyder, say the bill will enhance public safety.

“At the end of the day, if somebody wakes up and makes a decision in their mind that they want to take someone else’s life, they are going to do that. There is no amount of training and there is no type of a law that can prevent those types of actions,” stated State Rep. John Snyder, R- Stuart.

But Democrats argue that easing gun restrictions will result in increased violence.

“Now we are here, expecting our youth to grow up in a state where people are conceal carrying firearms without any sort of training,” said State Rep. Johanna Lopez, D- Orlando.

The proposal also has drawn the ire of some gun-rights groups, which want people to be able to openly carry firearms in most public places. A Senate version of the bill is also ready to go to the full chamber.

