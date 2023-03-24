Buchholz baseball team finishes season sweep of North Marion, 10-2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Buchholz baseball team was looking for a season sweep of North Marion at Bobcat Park. The Bobcats knocked off the Colts, 10-2

The game remained scoreless through three innings. In the top of the fourth inning, North Marion’s Ross Ray singled out to short, scoring Roman Quartararo. Colts (7-4) struck first, 1-0.

However, in the bottom of the fourth inning, Buchholz (9-2) loaded up the bases and scored seven runs, including RBI singles by JJ Gardner and Kyle Brewer.

Buchholz would add to their 7-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Kai So smacked a two-run shot out to left center field for his first home run of the season.

The Bobcats’ Austin Cardozo had a successful day on the hill. Cardozo pitched six and two-third innings, gave two runs on a pair of hits, and rang up seven batters.

Brewer went 2-2 at the plate and one run batted in.

Buchholz’s Ron Brooks earned his 300th win as Bobcats head baseball coach.

