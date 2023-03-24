Buchholz baseball team finishes season sweep of North Marion, 10-2

Buchholz head coach Ron Brooks earns his 300th win
Buchholz head coach Ron Brooks earns his 300th win
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Buchholz baseball team was looking for a season sweep of North Marion at Bobcat Park. The Bobcats knocked off the Colts, 10-2

The game remained scoreless through three innings. In the top of the fourth inning, North Marion’s Ross Ray singled out to short, scoring Roman Quartararo. Colts (7-4) struck first, 1-0.

However, in the bottom of the fourth inning, Buchholz (9-2) loaded up the bases and scored seven runs, including RBI singles by JJ Gardner and Kyle Brewer.

Buchholz would add to their 7-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Kai So smacked a two-run shot out to left center field for his first home run of the season.

The Bobcats’ Austin Cardozo had a successful day on the hill. Cardozo pitched six and two-third innings, gave two runs on a pair of hits, and rang up seven batters.

Brewer went 2-2 at the plate and one run batted in.

Buchholz’s Ron Brooks earned his 300th win as Bobcats head baseball coach.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County

Latest News

Buchholz baseball team finishes season sweep of North Marion, 10-2
Florida head coach Kelly Rae Finley, left, talks to guard Alberte Rimdal during the first half...
Gators stay alive in WNIT, roll past Clemson, 73-63 to earn spot in quarterfinals
Gainesville Christian Community School, Thursday
Gainesville Christian Community School honors its six-man football state champs
Gainesville Christian Community School honors its six-man state champs