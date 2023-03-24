Columbia County Commission accepts deed to Richardson Center if city agrees to pay $150,000 a year to maintain it

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The ball is back in the city’s court.

The Columbia County Commission Thursday night accepted the deed to the Richardson Community Center under one condition.

The vote was unanimous, but contingent on Lake City leaders agreeing to pay $150,000 a year to maintain the facility and its programs.

The two sides have been at odds over the deed to the center all year, with the county at one point refusing to accept it at all.

The city next has a special meeting scheduled for April 5th.

